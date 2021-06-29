Huntington Announces Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Exploration Inc. (TSXV:HEI) (the “Company” or “Huntington”) announces that pursuant to Company’s stock option plan, 2,500,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.31 were granted to the directors, officers, and consultants to the Company. The stock options granted vest immediately and are exercisable for a period of ten years from date of grant. The Company relied on sections 5.5 (a) and (b) and 5.7(a) and (b) of MI 61-101 as the exemption from the minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 in respect of the grant of options to the directors and officers of the Company as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the grant of the options to the director of the Company exceeded 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.



There are currently 78,420,817 shares issued in the Company.