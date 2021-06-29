California Resources Corporation Announces July Investor Conference Participation

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) announced today that the Company’s executives will be participating in the 2021 TD Securities Virtual Energy Conference on July 6-8.

CRC’s presentation materials will be available the day of the event on the Earnings and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section on www.crc.com.

About California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, CRC focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy.

