Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation Announces Stockholders Approval of Business Combination with EVgo

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: CLII) (“CLII”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its stockholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination with EVgo Services, LLC (“EVgo”) at CLII’s special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) held on June 29, 2021.

More than 99% of the votes cast at the Special Meeting were in favor of the approval of the business combination. CLII stockholders also voted overwhelmingly to approve all other proposals presented at the Special Meeting. CLII plans to file the results of the Special Meeting, as tabulated by an independent inspector of elections, on a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) today.

Subject to the satisfaction of certain other closing conditions, the business combination is expected to close on July 1, 2021 and CLII will change its name to from “Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation” to “EVgo Inc.” EVgo Inc.’s Class A common stock and EVgo Inc.’s warrants are expected to commence trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market LLC under the symbols “EVGO” and “EVGOW,” respectively, on July 2, 2021.

About CLII

CLII is a special-purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) formed to identify and acquire a scalable company making significant contributions to the fight against the climate crisis. CLII is co-sponsored by private funds affiliated with Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”), which has more than $640 billion in sustainability investments across its portfolios. CLII is led by a seasoned operations and leadership team that has decades of experience at the intersection of climate change and capitalism, and includes veterans from NRG, Credit Suisse, General Electric and Green Mountain Power. For more information, please visit www.climaterealimpactsolutions.com.

About EVgo

EVgo is the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network serves over 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states, and more than 250,000 customers. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet. EVgo’s parent company is LS Power, a New York-headquartered development, investment and operating company focused on leading edge solutions for the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. On January 22, 2021, EVgo announced that it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with CLII (NYSE: CLII). For more information visit evgo.com and lspower.com.

