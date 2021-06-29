Lam Research Sets Goal to Operate at 100% Renewable Energy by 2030, Achieve Carbon Net Zero by 2050

Company outlines goals and accomplishments in seventh annual environmental, social and governance report

FREMONT, Calif., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX) today published its annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report detailing the company’s progress in reducing its environmental footprint, driving a healthy and safe workforce, advancing inclusion and diversity, and contributing positively to the broader community.



“The world’s response to the devastating pandemic has illuminated how we can transform our planet and intensify the best in humanity when we all work together towards a common goal,” said Tim Archer, president and chief executive officer of Lam Research. “I could not be prouder of the incredible efforts of Lam’s workforce to deliver for our customers and answer the call from our communities in need under the most challenging of circumstances. And in that spirit, I’m pleased to announce our goals detailed in the ESG Report include operating 100% on renewable energy by 2030 and becoming carbon net zero by 2050 to contribute to a more sustainable world.”