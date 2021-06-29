checkAd

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) (the “Company”) announced today that it will report its financial and operating results for the second quarter 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, July 22, 2021. A conference call to discuss its financial and operating results is scheduled for Friday, July 23, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET (the “Earnings Call”).

Shareholders and interested parties may access the Earnings Call via teleconference or webcast:

Teleconference: USA (Toll Free) 1-888-317-6003
  International 1-412-317-6061
  Canada (Toll Free) 1-855-669-9657


To access the conference call, enter 5254193 when prompted.

Webcast:                https://services.choruscall.com/links/pine210723.html

To participate via teleconference, please dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the Earnings Call. To access the webcast, log on to the web address noted above or go to http://www.alpinereit.com and log in at the investor relations section.

A replay of the Earnings Call will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of http://www.alpinereit.com.

About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single tenant net leased properties.

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation which is available on our website at http://www.alpinereit.com.

Contact: Matthew M. Partridge
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
(386) 944-5643
mpartridge@alpinereit.com




