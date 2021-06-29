checkAd

Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors

CORNING, N.Y., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) today announced that Pamela J. Craig, former chief financial officer of Accenture plc, has been appointed to Corning’s Board of Directors, effective June 29, 2021.

“Pamela is an accomplished business leader who brings great financial and operational expertise to Corning,” said Wendell P. Weeks, chairman and chief executive officer. “She will provide valuable perspective as we continue advancing category-defining innovations that transform industries and improve lives.”

Ms. Craig will serve on the board’s Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Committee as well as its Audit Committee. She will hold office until Corning’s annual meeting of shareholders in the spring of 2022, at which time she will stand for election to a one-year term. Her appointment brings the number of Corning directors to 15.

About Pamela J. Craig

From 2006 through 2013, Ms. Craig served as chief financial officer of Accenture, a global management consulting, technology services, and outsourcing company, following many other leadership roles in consulting, line management, and operations during her 34 years with the company.

She is actively involved in charitable organizations focused on education and the advancement of women in business, including the Women’s Forum of New York, New York University Stern School of Business, and Junior Achievement of New Jersey. She is a member of the Board of Trustees at Smith College, where she was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate. She later earned a Master of Business Administration from New York University.

Ms. Craig serves on the boards of directors at 3M Company, The Progressive Corporation, and Merck & Co., Inc.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts or information and contain words such as “will,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “see,” “would,” and “target” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include estimates and assumptions related to economic, competitive and legislative developments. Such statements relate to future events that by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These estimates are subject to change and uncertainty which are, in many instances, beyond our control. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management’s expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those expected by us, depending on the outcome of various factors. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements. 

