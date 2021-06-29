checkAd

Kornit Digital to Participate in the CJS Annual New Ideas Conference

29.06.2021   

ROSH HA’AYN, Israel, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT), today announced that management will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the following investor event:

CJS Annual New Ideas Conference
Date:  Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 10:15 am ET

The virtual fireside chat will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Kornit’s investor relations website at http://ir.kornit.com/.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit’s technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2002, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide.

Investor contact
Monica Gould
The Blueshirt Group
monica@blueshirtgroup.com
212-871-3927





