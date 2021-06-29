Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, announced today that is has commenced an underwritten public offering of 14,000,000 shares of its common stock. In connection with this offering, Cerevel expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,100,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All shares to be sold in the proposed offering will be sold by Cerevel.



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC, and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Incorporated are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Loop Capital Markets, LLC and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers.