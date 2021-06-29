Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, announced today
that is has commenced an underwritten public offering of 14,000,000 shares of its common stock. In connection with this offering, Cerevel expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to
purchase up to an additional 2,100,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions
and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All shares to be sold in the proposed offering will be sold by
Cerevel.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC, and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Incorporated are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Loop Capital Markets, LLC and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers.
A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 29, 2021 but has not yet been declared effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted prior to the time that the registration statement becomes effective. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the registration statement and the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting the offices of J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204 or email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; the offices of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Syndicate, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone: 1-866-471-2526 or email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, the offices of Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, telephone: 877-821-7388 or email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com, or the offices of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, telephone: (415) 364-2720 or email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.
