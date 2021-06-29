General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared

The General Mills Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.51 per share, payable August 2, 2021, to shareholders of record as of July 9, 2021. The current quarterly dividend rate represents a 4 percent increase from the $0.49 per share rate paid a year ago. General Mills (NYSE: GIS) and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 122 years.

About General Mills