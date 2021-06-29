checkAd

MedMen Announces Growth Plan Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 22:35   

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), is pleased to provide updates regarding its operations in Arizona, West Hollywood, CA and Oak Park, IL as it continues to achieve key milestones in its growth plan.

Arizona: Following the passage and expeditious roll-out of adult-use sales in Arizona, the Company will reclassify its Arizona operations from discontinued to continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2021 where it continues to build on its success at its Scottsdale, AZ retail location and in its wholesale operations through its Mesa, AZ cultivation and manufacturing facility.

West Hollywood, CA: On June 1, 2021, after several years of work in partnership with the City of West Hollywood, the West Hollywood Business License Commission voted unanimously to approve MedMen’s Legacy Medical Business application, which will enable the Company to continue operating its flagship location in West Hollywood both as a medical and adult-use retailer. The Company anticipates receiving its new license in the coming weeks.

Oak Park, IL: At its Oak Park, IL location, one of the Company’s highest revenue dispensaries, the Company will open its expanded retail store in July 2021, which includes an additional 3,332 square feet, bringing the location to a total of 7,732 square feet, and a highly visible street facing storefront.

“With the significant progress we are making turning the MedMen story from one of turnaround to one of growth, we anticipate sharing more consistent updates on the business trajectory going forward,” said Tom Lynch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MedMen. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue operating in West Hollywood long-term, we are excited to expand over 3,000 square feet in Oak Park to continue building on our momentum in Illinois, and we look forward to continuing to serve the growing Arizona market. This is just the beginning of the MedMen growth story, and we are excited to share the results of our efforts in our fourth quarter earnings update.”

About MedMen

MedMen is a premier American cannabis retailer with an operational footprint in prime locations throughout California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, Massachusetts and Florida. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brand MedMen Red through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pick up. MedMen Buds, our industry-first loyalty program, provides our VIP customers premier access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier. Learn more about MedMen at www.medmen.com.

