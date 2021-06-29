checkAd

Green Plains Names Negil McPherson Jr. as Chief People Officer

OMAHA, Neb., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that Negil McPherson Jr. has joined the company’s senior leadership team as Chief People Officer. Mr. McPherson will be responsible for leading human resources strategy, including talent management, as well as compensation and benefits. He will also be focused on the company’s ongoing cultural transformation toward Green Plains 2.0.

Mr. McPherson brings more than 28 years of experience in talent management, human resources practices and performance development strategies. Through his organizational development expertise, Mr. McPherson has consulted with numerous company boards of directors, executive leadership groups and all levels of organizations to drive ongoing development and strategy.

“Negil is extremely talented, brings a wealth of experience and has a deep passion for transforming organizational structures, people and culture,” said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer of Green Plains. “Attracting, developing and retaining strategic talent across the organization is imperative, and Negil will be crucial to our future success as we continue our transformation into a sustainable leader in ag tech.”

Prior to joining Green Plains, Mr. McPherson was a leader on the learning and organizational development and project management office teams at engineering firm HDR, from 1999 to 2021. Prior to HDR, Mr. McPherson was an educator and administrator with Omaha Public Schools and served as a guest instructor at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. Mr. McPherson holds an MBA and Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

About Green Plains Inc.
Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Green Plains Inc. Contacts
Investors: Phil Boggs | Senior Vice President, Investor Relations | 402.884.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com
Media: Lisa Gibson | Communications Manager | 402.952.4971 | lisa.gibson@gpreinc.com





