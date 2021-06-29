Skylight Health Announces Results of 2021 Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLHG; TSXV:SLHG) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), a multi-specialty healthcare systems in the United States, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting of the shareholders which was held today (the “Meeting”). All matters submitted to the shareholders, as set out in the Company’s Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Appointment of Auditors

PwC, Charted Accountants was appointed auditors of the Company for the ensuring year at the renumeration to be fixed by the Directors.

Approval of 2021 Omnibus Plan

Shareholders approved the Company’s Omnibus Plan as set out in the Management Information Circular of the Corporation.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

ABOUT SKYLIGHT HEALTH GROUP INC.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG;TSXV:SLHG) is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Company operates a US multi-state primary care health network comprised of physical practices providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The Company is focused on helping small and independent practices shift from a traditional fee-for-service (FFS) model to value-based care (VBC) through tools including proprietary technology, data analytics and infrastructure. In a FFS model, payors (commercial and government insurers) reimburse on an encounter-based approach. This puts a focus on volume of patients per day. In a VBC model, payors reimburse typically on a capitation (fixed fee per member per month) basis. This places an emphasis on quality over volume. VBC will lead to improved patient outcomes, reduced cost of delivery and drive stronger financial performance from existing practices.

