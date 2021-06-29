Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Annual General Meeting 29 June 2021 and Appointment of Directors to the Board

Oslo, 29 June 2021: The Annual General Meeting of Adevinta ASA (the "Company") was held today, at the premises of Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS at Tjuvholmen allé 16 in Oslo.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting are attached and available on www.adevinta.com (http://www.adevinta.com).

In accordance with the Company’s Articles of Association Article 6 no. 2 and no. 9, eBay Inc. has through its subsidiaries eBay International Management B.V. and eBay International Holding GmbH, who jointly hold 342,474,251 class A shares in the Company, appointed Marie Oh Huber and Mark Solomons as members of the Company’s Board of Directors. Schibsted ASA, as holder of 406,050,523 class A shares in the Company, has appointed Kristin Skogen Lund and Aleksander Rosinski as members of the Company’s Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors is hereby comprised of the following persons:

Orla Noonan (Chairperson of the Board); Fernando Abril-Martorell Hernandez (Director elected by the General Meeting); Peter Brooks-Johnson (Director elected by the General Meeting); Sophie Javary (Director elected by the General Meeting); Julia Jaekel (Director elected by the General Meeting); Michael Nilles (Director elected by the General Meeting); Kristin Skogen Lund (Director appointed pursuant to Articles of Association Article 6); Aleksander Rosinski (Director appointed pursuant to Articles of Association Article 6); Marie Oh Huber (Director appointed pursuant to Articles of Association Article 6); and Mark Solomons (Director appointed pursuant to Articles of Association Article 6).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

