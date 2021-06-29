Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Annual General Meeting 29 June 2021 and Appointment of Directors to the Board

checkAd

Oslo, 29 June 2021: The Annual General Meeting of Adevinta ASA (the "Company") was held today, at the premises of Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS at Tjuvholmen allé 16 in Oslo.

All agenda items were approved.

In accordance with the Company’s Articles of Association Article 6 no. 2 and no. 9, eBay Inc. has through its subsidiaries eBay International Management B.V. and eBay International Holding GmbH, who jointly hold 342,474,251 class A shares in the Company, appointed Marie Oh Huber and Mark Solomons as members of the Company’s Board of Directors. Schibsted ASA, as holder of 406,050,523 class A shares in the Company, has appointed Kristin Skogen Lund and Aleksander Rosinski as members of the Company’s Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors is hereby comprised of the following persons:

  1. Orla Noonan (Chairperson of the Board);
  2. Fernando Abril-Martorell Hernandez (Director elected by the General Meeting);
  3. Peter Brooks-Johnson (Director elected by the General Meeting);
  4. Sophie Javary (Director elected by the General Meeting);
  5. Julia Jaekel (Director elected by the General Meeting);
  6. Michael Nilles (Director elected by the General Meeting);
  7. Kristin Skogen Lund (Director appointed pursuant to Articles of Association Article 6);
  8. Aleksander Rosinski (Director appointed pursuant to Articles of Association Article 6);
  9. Marie Oh Huber (Director appointed pursuant to Articles of Association Article 6); and
  10. Mark Solomons (Director appointed pursuant to Articles of Association Article 6).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Adevinta
Adevinta is a global online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 16 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from job offers to real estate, cars, consumer goods and more. Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 40 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, Kijiji in Canada, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta spun off from Schibsted ASA and publicly listed in Oslo, Norway in 2019. Adevinta employs 6,300 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

