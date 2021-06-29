Photon Control Securityholders Approve Acquisition by MKS Instruments

The special resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by: (i) 87.44% of the votes cast by Shareholders present virtually or represented by proxy at the Meeting and (ii) 88.07% of the votes cast by Shareholders and holders of options of the Company (collectively, the “ Securityholders ”) voting together as a single class, with holders of Options voting on an as-converted basis, and present virtually or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photon Control Inc. (“ Photon Control ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: PHO), a leading developer and supplier of optical measurement technologies and systems, is pleased to announce that its Securityholders (as defined below) approved the acquisition of Photon Control by MKS Instruments, Inc. (the “ Transaction ”) by way of plan of arrangement (the “ Arrangement ”) at the annual general meeting of Photon Control shareholders (the “ Shareholders ”) and special meeting of Securityholders held today (the “ Meeting ”).

Upon closing of the Arrangement, Shareholders will receive $3.60 per share in cash, without interest and less applicable withholding taxes (the “Consideration”), representing an aggregate value of approximately $387 million for the Transaction. Holders of options of the Company will, for each of their options, receive a cash payment equal to the amount, if any, by which the Consideration exceeds the exercise price payable for each Photon Control share underlying each such option, net of applicable withholding taxes, within 10 days of closing of the Transaction. Additional information regarding the procedure for exchange of shares for the Consideration is provided in the Company’s management information circular dated May 25, 2021 (the “Circular”), which is available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

The Arrangement is subject to approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the “Court”), as well as other customary closing conditions. The Court hearing for the final order to approve the Arrangement is scheduled to take place on July 2, 2021, and the completion of the Arrangement is expected to occur on or about July 15, 2021, as agreed upon between Photon Control and MKS. Following completion of the Arrangement, the shares of the Company will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”). An application will also be made for the Company to cease to be a reporting issuer in the applicable jurisdictions upon completion of the Arrangement.