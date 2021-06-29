checkAd

International Consolidated Uranium Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (“CUR” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CUR) is pleased to provide the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 29, 2021.

Each of the director nominees, being Philip Williams, Anthony Milewski, Mark Raguz and John Jentz, were re-elected as a director of the Company to serve until the next annual general meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are otherwise elected or appointed.

In addition, all other matters presented for approval at the meeting were duly authorized and approved, including:

  • Fixing the number of directors at four;
  • The re-appointment of D&H Group LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company;
  • Approval of the continuance of the Company from the province of British Columbia into the province of Ontario (the “Continuance”);
  • Subject to completion of the Continuance, approval of the change of the Company’s name from “International Consolidated Uranium Inc.” to “Consolidated Uranium Inc.”;
  • Subject to completion of the Continuance, approval of the resolution authorizing the board of directors of the Company to determine the number of directors of the Company, subject to certain parameters;
  • Re-approval of the Company’s Omnibus Long Term Incentive Plan; and
  • Approval of the previously announced option agreement with IsoEnergy Ltd.

About International Consolidated Uranium

International Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSXV: CUR) is well financed to execute its strategy of consolidating and advancing uranium projects around the globe. The Company has acquired a 100% interest or has entered into option agreements to acquire a 100% interest in seven uranium projects, in Australia, Canada, and Argentina, each with significant past expenditures and attractive characteristics for development. CUR has entered into option agreements with Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSX: MGA) to acquire a 100% interest in the Ben Lomond and Georgetown uranium projects in Australia; with IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSXV: ISO) to acquire a 100% interest in the Mountain Lake uranium project in Nunavut, Canada; with a private individual to acquire a 100% interest in the Moran Lake uranium and vanadium project in Labrador, Canada; and with U3O8 Corp. (TSXV: UWE.H) to acquire a 100% interest in the Laguna Salada uranium and vanadium project in Argentina. CUR has also acquired a 100% interest in the Dieter Lake uranium project and entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Matoush uranium project, both in Quebec, Canada. The option agreement with IsoEnergy for Mountain Lake and the option agreement with U3O8 Corp. for Laguna Salada both remain subject to regulatory approval.

Philip Williams
President and CEO
International Consolidated Uranium Inc.
+1 778 383 3057
pwilliams@consolidateduranium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





