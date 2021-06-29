Torex Gold Announces Appointments and Results of Its 2021 Meeting of Shareholders

The Meeting also marked the retirement of Fred Stanford as Executive Chair, as well as co-founder Michael Murphy, Andrew Adams and David Fennell, all of whom served on the Torex Board for more than a decade. Robin Bienenstock, who joined the Board in June 2020, chose not to stand for re-election.

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) announces the appointment of Rick Howes as Chair of the Board following the Company’s 2021 annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held virtually today. In addition, four new directors were appointed including Tony Giardini, Jennifer Hooper, Jay Kellerman and Rosie Moore. Results of the meeting are set out below.

Rick Howes, Chair of the Board of Torex, stated:

“I’m both pleased and proud to be appointed Chair of Torex’s Board. I look forward to working with my fellow directors and the management team to continue to deliver excellent operational results and execute on our strategy to pursue long-term growth and value generation.

“I want to thank Robin for her service over the past year and for her contributions toward advancing the Company’s strategy on ESG. And, of course, it’s a historic day with the retirement of Fred, Michael, Andrew and David, and on behalf of the entire team, I extend my utmost gratitude to them for their leadership in building Torex Gold into the successful and respected gold company it is today. With solid fundamentals in place and a clearly defined strategy going forward, Torex Gold is a company with a very promising future.”

ITEM 1. ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular (the “Circular”) dated May 18, 2021 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote by ballot are as follows: