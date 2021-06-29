checkAd

Timberline Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Autor: Accesswire
29.06.2021   

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCQB:TLRS) (TSX-V:TBR) ("Timberline" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the …

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCQB:TLRS) (TSX-V:TBR) ("Timberline" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering"). Under the Offering, the Company issued 23,070,798 units ("Units") at a price of US$0.20 for total consideration of US$4,614,160. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of US$0.30 per share until the warrant expiration date of May 31, 2023. Proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration on the Company's Nevada gold projects, primarily its flagship Eureka Project on the Battle Mountain Eureka Trend, and for general corporate purposes.

The private placement was led by orders from entities managed by Crescat Capital, Stichting Depositary Plethora Precious Metals Fund, and Torck Capital Management and included subscriptions from several new institutional investors and a strong slate of accredited retail investors.

The Offering was completed under Rule 506(b) of Regulation D promulgated by the SEC under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), solely to persons who qualify as accredited investors and in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Finders fees in the amount of US $117,099.59 and 596,248 Warrants have been paid to licensed brokers and consultants in association with the Offering.

One insider of the Company subscribed for 1,250,000 Units of the Offering. Participation by an insider constitutes a related-party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. Because neither the fair market value of the shares issued to, nor the consideration paid by, related parties exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization, the issuance of securities is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 and exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.7(a) of MI 61-101.

