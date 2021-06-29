checkAd

Organic Garage Reports First Quarter Results

Organic Garage Ltd. (“Organic Garage” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OG, OTCQX: OGGFF, FRA: 9CW1), one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers, is pleased to announce the Company’s financial results for the quarter ended April 30, 2021 (“Q1”). The Company has a Fiscal Year End of January 31.

Q1 Financial Results (comparison to quarter ended April 30, 2020):

  • Working capital of $1.4 million from working capital of $1.0 million at January 31, 2021 and a working capital deficit of ($0.3) million as at April 30, 2020
  • Cash balance of $2.8 million from $1.6 million as at January 31, 2021 and $1.2 million as at April 30, 2020
  • Sales decreased 12.1% to $7.0 million from $8.0 million
  • Gross profit dollars decreased 16.6% to $2.0 million from $2.4 million
  • Adjusted net loss1 of ($165,174) compared to adjusted net income of $197,614
  • Administrative wages and benefits decreased by 32.2%

Net Income: The Company had a net loss of $907,013 for the quarter ended April 30, 2021 compared to a net income of $189,403 for the quarter ended April 30, 2020. The decrease was primarily related to decreased sales, non-recurring professional fees related to the Company’s Future of Cheese acquisition, OTC application and DTC eligibility, bank charges and merchant fees, stock-based compensation, non-cash and non-recurring acquisition finder’s fees, offset by decreases in administrative wages and benefits and decreased operating expenses related to the Company’s phase out of warehouse operations.

The Company completed its shift to a decentralized distribution model in April 2021, and successfully entered into an agreement to sub-lease the facility located at 50 Akron Road for the remainder of the lease term. During the three months ended April 30, 2021, the Company’s incremental savings were approximately $208,000, consisting primarily of savings related to wages and benefits, transportation, rent, and other costs.

Matt Lurie, CEO of Organic Garage, commented, “Our Q1 results marked another strong quarter for the Company. We incurred some non-recurring and non-cash expenses during the quarter which affected our net loss, but we are confident these will have positive long-term impacts on the Company’s future. We continue to see strong results from three of our four locations and have focused on incremental renovations to address the lagging performance of one store location.

