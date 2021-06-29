checkAd

First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of the Monthly distribution for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV.

The following dates apply to today's distribution declaration:

Expected Ex-Dividend Date: June 30, 2021
Record Date: July 1, 2021
Payable Date: July 6, 2021

 

Ticker

   

Exchange

   

Fund Name

   

Frequency

   

Ordinary

Income

Per Share

Amount

 
 

 

 
 

ACTIVELY MANAGED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS

 
 

 

 
 

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV

 
 

FTSM

   

Nasdaq

   

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

   

Monthly

   

$0.0200

 
 

 

   

 

   

 

   

 

   

 

 

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $199 billion as of May 31, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

