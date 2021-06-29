Oyster Point Pharma Provides Key Supply Chain Insight For OC-01 (varenicline) Nasal Spray

Oyster Point Pharma is developing OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma currently sources OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), varenicline tartrate, from a supplier unrelated to the manufacturer that has suspended distribution due to nitrosamine being above acceptable levels.

PRINCETON, N.J., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), today announced information regarding a key supply chain insight for OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray following the announcement that an unrelated manufacturer of varenicline oral tablets has suspended distribution due to impurities discovered in one or more lots of its product. Oyster Point Pharma has not observed any measurable impurities in its OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray.

Oyster Point Pharma takes seriously the quality of products in development and patient safety. To date, Oyster Point Pharma has tested samples of varenicline tartrate API intermediate, multiple lots of varenicline tartrate drug substance used in OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray finished product, and multiple lots of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray finished product with no evidence of nitrosamine levels being above the lower limit of detection from the assay used for measuring presence.

The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray is October 17, 2021, with a planned U.S. launch in the fourth quarter of 2021, if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any use in any country. The safety and efficacy of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray have not been established.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical and biologic therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases.

About OC-01 (varenicline) Nasal Spray

OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray is a highly selective cholinergic agonist being developed as a multidose preservative-free nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease and neurotrophic keratopathy. The parasympathetic nervous system, the “rest and digest” system of the body, controls tear film homeostasis partially via the trigeminal nerve, which is accessible within the nose. Administered as a preservative-free, aqueous nasal spray, in pre-clinical and clinical studies, OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray was shown to have a novel mechanism of action with activation of the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway in the nasal cavity to activate natural tear film production. The human tear film is a complex mixture of more than 1,500 different proteins, including growth factors and antibodies, as well as numerous classes of lipids and mucins. This complex tear film is responsible for forming the primary refracting surface of the eye, as well as protecting and moisturizing the cornea. In December 2020, Oyster Point submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) a New Drug Application (NDA) for OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is October 17, 2021, with a planned U.S. launch of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray in this indication in the fourth quarter of 2021, if approved by the FDA. OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any use in any country. The safety and efficacy of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray have not been established.