checkAd

GWG Holdings Announces Adjournment of Combined 2020/2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 23:00  |   |   |   

DALLAS, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH) today announced that its Combined 2020/2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders has been adjourned for a second time, to July 27, 2021, to permit additional time for GWGH to distribute proxy materials to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2021, the record date for the meeting, and to provide stockholders with time to review the proxy materials before making a voting decision on the matters to be acted on at the meeting. The adjourned meeting will be reconvened at 10:00 a.m., CDT, at the Company’s principal executive offices located at 325 North St. Paul Street, Suite 2650, Dallas, Texas 75201, on July 27, 2021.

About GWG Holdings, Inc.

GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH) is an innovative financial services firm based in Dallas that is a leader in providing unique liquidity solutions and services for the owners of illiquid investments. Through its subsidiaries, The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. and GWG Life, LLC, GWGH owns and manages a diverse portfolio of alternative assets that, as of September 30, 2020, included $1.9 billion in life insurance policy benefits, and exposure to a diversified and growing loan portfolio secured by 122 professionally managed alternative investment funds.

For more information about GWG Holdings, email info@gwgh.com or visit www.gwgh.com.

For more information about Beneficient, email askben@beneficient.com or visit www.trustben.com.

The information on GWG Holdings’ and Beneficient’s websites is not a part of, or incorporated by reference in, this press release.

Media Contact:

Dan Callahan
Director of Communication
GWG Holdings, Inc.
(612) 787-5744
dcallahan@gwgh.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GWG Holdings Announces Adjournment of Combined 2020/2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders DALLAS, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH) today announced that its Combined 2020/2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders has been adjourned for a second time, to July 27, 2021, to permit additional time for GWGH to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Addex Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Study with Dipraglurant for Dyskinesia Associated ...
Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Enphase Launches Encharge Battery Storage System In Germany
Thesis Gold Completes $18.4 Million Over-Subscribed Financing
BIOMEA Fusion Strengthens its Executive Team with Appointment of Franco Valle as Chief Financial ...
New ownership structure for Hyon
Arizona Gold and Golden Predator Announce Consolidation of Near-Term Gold Production in North ...
Aehr Receives $1.4 Million in Orders for Full-Wafer WaferPak Contactors for Production ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus