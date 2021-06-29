Kinross to announce Q2 results on July 28, 2021

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the second quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, after market close. On Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. EDT Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:



Canada & US toll-free – (833) 968-2237; Passcode: 2555878

Outside of Canada & US – (825) 312-2059; Passcode: 2555878