Build Your Masterpiece – CORSAIR Launches New Full-Tower 7000 Series Cases

New CORSAIR H170i ELITE CAPELLIX Liquid CPU Cooler also launches, boasting a massive 420mm radiator with three ML140 RGB fans

FREMONT, Calif., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced a new series of full-tower ATX cases to accommodate the biggest, most ambitious enthusiast builds: the CORSAIR 7000D AIRFLOW and the CORSAIR iCUE 7000X RGB. Available in black and white, both 7000 Series cases feature a mammoth interior for maximum cooling potential, accommodating multiple radiators – up to three 360mm or two 420mm simultaneously. Exceptional airflow comes courtesy of included 140mm PWM fans featuring CORSAIR AirGuide technology, while the popular CORSAIR RapidRoute cable management system helps you easily create tidy, professional-looking builds.

Choosing from either the 7000D AIRFLOW’s perforated steel high-airflow front panel, or the 7000X RGB’s three beautiful tempered glass windows to showcase your system and lighting, PC enthusiasts will find the ideal case for their next masterpiece.

The cavernous interior of 7000 Series cases offers a multitude of cooling configurations to handle almost any PC cooling setup, with room for up to 12x 120mm or 7x 140mm cooling fans, or multiple radiators including up to 3x 360mm or 2x 420mm simultaneously. A specialized motherboard tray with customizable fan mounts enables you to install up to four 120mm fans or up to a 480mm radiator into the side of the case.

The 7000D AIRFLOW includes three 140mm fans with CORSAIR AirGuide technology, for concentrated airflow directed toward your PC’s hottest components. The 7000X RGB goes a step further and adds radiant RGB lighting with four included SP140 RGB ELITE AirGuide fans, each equipped with eight individually addressable RGB LEDs. An included iCUE COMMANDER CORE XT controller, CORSAIR iCUE software, and a PWM fan repeater provide comprehensive control of not only lighting, but fan speed and performance too. Both the 7000D AIRFLOW and 7000X RGB offer an abundance of storage space including 6x combo 2.5in / 3.5in drive trays and 3x 2.5in SSD mounts. A full array of front panel I/O connections including a USB 3.1 Type-C port and 4x USB 3.0 ports ensures the 7000 Series meets the needs of nearly any system.

