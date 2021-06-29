checkAd

META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today provided an update to its shareholders regarding the finalization of distribution of the Series A Preferred share dividend and the MMAT shares to be distributed to former holders of Metamaterial Inc.'s common shares that were traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") prior to closing of the business combination with Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. ("Torchlight"), which was effective at 12:01 AM EDT on June 28, 2021.

The Series A Preferred share dividend was distributed by Torchlight's transfer agent on June 25, 2021 to shareholders of record of Torchlight on June 24, 2021. The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") informed META that formal allocation of the shares to individual accounts should occur on or about Wednesday June 30, 2021 pending the receipt of certain documentation by DTC. Once the DTC allocation is completed, holders of the Series A preferred shares should be able to determine appropriate allocations in their individual accounts.

Former holders of Metamaterial Inc.'s common shares (that were previously traded on the CSE) are entitled to receive 1.845 META shares for each previously held common share of Metamaterial Inc. This consideration is payable either directly in META shares or in Exchangeable Shares of a wholly-owned subsidiary of META that reflect the same exchange ratio on issuance. The form of consideration that is received will depend on the election made by the shareholder in a Letter of Transmittal filed by the shareholder earlier in 2021. The deadline for election of Exchangeable Shares has passed.

To complete the share exchanges, META's transfer agent, AST Financial in the US and AST Trust Company (Canada) ("AST") must perform detailed reconciliations of shareholder records held by them, as well as by the depositories DTC and CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc., along with reconciliations of the Letters of Transmittal received to ensure that the exchange of old Metamaterial Inc.'s common shares for META's shares is accurate and that the shares are being provided to the proper owners. These reconciliations require a bit of time to complete.

