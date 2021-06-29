checkAd

PANBELA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES $5.0 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 23:25  |  44   |   |   

MINNEAPOLIS, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBLA) (the “Company” or “Panbela”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis 1,666,667 shares of common stock of the Company at a price to the public of $3.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the public offering is expected to occur on or about July 2, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Company has granted to the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 250,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $5.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Panbela and assuming no exercise of the option to purchase additional shares. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for the continued clinical development of its initial product candidate SBP-101 and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock described above are being offered by the Company pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-255751) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and declared effective on May 11, 2021.   The offering of the shares of common stock is being made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, and the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by e-mail at placements@hcwco.com or by calling (212) 856-5711.

