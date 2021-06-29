Vertex Energy Announces Agreement To Divest Used Motor Oil Collection and Recycling Assets for $140 Million
HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) ("Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to sell its portfolio of used motor oil collection and recycling assets to Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc. ("Safety-Kleen"), a subsidiary of Clean Harbors, Inc. ("Clean Harbors") for a total cash consideration of $140 million, subject to working capital and other adjustments. The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter 2021, contingent upon regulatory clearance, various customary closing conditions and the approval of Vertex shareholders.
Under the terms of the Agreement, Safety-Kleen will acquire the 69 million gallon per year Marrero used oil refinery in Louisiana; the 20 million gallon per year Heartland used oil refinery in Ohio; the H&H and Heartland used oil collections business; the Nickco oil filters and absorbent materials recycling facility in East Texas; and the Cedar Marine terminal in Baytown, Texas. Collectively, these assets generated first quarter 2021 operating income of $4.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $5.7 million.
STRATEGIC RATIONALE
- Transaction facilitates balance sheet transformation. After retiring $6.3 million in term debt, together with the payment of transaction-related fees and financial obligations, total net cash proceeds from the transaction to Vertex are expected to be approximately $90 million. A portion of the gross cash proceeds from the transaction is planned to be used by Vertex to exercise its option to repurchase Tensile Capital's interest in the Myrtle Grove facility located in Belle Chase, Louisiana, thereby allowing Vertex to resume 100% ownership in the asset. The Company anticipates that 5 million shares of remaining, outstanding B and B1 convertible preferred stock that have not already converted will be fully converted into common equity by the end of the second quarter 2021. Vertex believes net cash proceeds from this transaction, together with a planned $125 million term loan facility, are sufficient to support the Company's near-term funding requirements without the issuance of common equity.
- Transaction to provide funding for new pre-treatment unit at Myrtle Grove. Vertex intends to commence development of a renewable feedstock pre-treatment unit at Myrtle Grove beginning in the fourth quarter 2021. Vertex believes this project will provide increased feedstock processing optionality, positioning the Company to achieve a lower landed cost of feedstock, over the long term. Upon completion of the project by year-end 2023, Vertex anticipates the new pre-treatment capability will generate between $75 to $100 million of incremental Adjusted EBITDA annually. The initial anticipated capital expenditure related to the development of the pre-treatment unit is estimated to be approximately $40 million.
- Transaction supports capital deployment into higher-return energy transition opportunities. This transaction positions Vertex to redeploy capital from used motor oil (UMO) and re-refining assets into energy transition assets of scale. Vertex believes this capital deployment represents an attractive arbitrage opportunity, one that positions the Company to achieve meaningful growth in Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and net income, over a multi-year period.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
