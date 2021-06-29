Vertex Energy Announces Agreement To Divest Used Motor Oil Collection and Recycling Assets for $140 Million

Transaction Provides for a Full Balance Sheet Recapitalization of VertexTransaction Net Cash Proceeds to Vertex Provide Significant Funding for Organic & Inorganic InvestmentsNew Pre-Treatment Unit to Expected to Reach $75-$100 million of …

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) ("Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to sell its portfolio of used motor oil collection and recycling assets to Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc. ("Safety-Kleen"), a subsidiary of Clean Harbors, Inc. ("Clean Harbors") for a total cash consideration of $140 million, subject to working capital and other adjustments. The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter 2021, contingent upon regulatory clearance, various customary closing conditions and the approval of Vertex shareholders.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Safety-Kleen will acquire the 69 million gallon per year Marrero used oil refinery in Louisiana; the 20 million gallon per year Heartland used oil refinery in Ohio; the H&H and Heartland used oil collections business; the Nickco oil filters and absorbent materials recycling facility in East Texas; and the Cedar Marine terminal in Baytown, Texas. Collectively, these assets generated first quarter 2021 operating income of $4.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $5.7 million.