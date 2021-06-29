checkAd

Nyrstar NV - Results of the annual and extraordinary general shareholders' meetings held on 29 June 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.06.2021, 23:30  |  23   |   |   

Regulated Information

Nyrstar NV - Results of the annual and extraordinary general shareholders' meetings held on 29 June 2021

29 June 2021 at 23.30 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the "Company") held its annual general shareholders' meeting ("AGM") as well as an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting ("EGM") in Brussels today.

The AGM did not have an attendance quorum requirement for the items on the agenda. The shareholders approved all items on the agenda of the AGM with the exception of agenda item seeking an evaluation of the independence of the current directors Nyrstar NV.

With respect to the EGM, the attendance quorum requirement was not met and a further EGM will be held by the Company.

About Nyrstar
The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.be

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms -        Head of External Affairs and Legal      M: +41 79 722 2152  anthony.simms@nyrstar.com

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nyrstar NV - Results of the annual and extraordinary general shareholders' meetings held on 29 June 2021 Regulated Information Nyrstar NV - Results of the annual and extraordinary general shareholders' meetings held on 29 June 2021 29 June 2021 at 23.30 CEST Nyrstar NV (the "Company") held its annual general shareholders' meeting ("AGM") …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Addex Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Study with Dipraglurant for Dyskinesia Associated ...
Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Enphase Launches Encharge Battery Storage System In Germany
Thesis Gold Completes $18.4 Million Over-Subscribed Financing
BIOMEA Fusion Strengthens its Executive Team with Appointment of Franco Valle as Chief Financial ...
Nano Dimension Hires Amazon Executive as President of the Americas
New ownership structure for Hyon
Aehr Receives $1.4 Million in Orders for Full-Wafer WaferPak Contactors for Production ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus