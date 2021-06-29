checkAd

The Flowr Corporation Announces Sales Agency Agreement with Green Hedge

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Green Hedge Education & Distribution Services Ltd. (“Green Hedge”) to act as the Company’s external sales agent providing coverage to licensed cannabis wholesalers and retailers across Canada.

“Working with Green Hedge allows Flowr to access a much wider audience of retailers throughout Canada. In Ontario alone we expect more than 1,300 retail outlets to open by the end of 2021 and partnering with Green Hedge allows us to expand our trade universe coverage in a cost-effective manner,” commented Darryl Brooker, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Green Hedge has one of the biggest distribution footprints in Canada and we see this as an important way to have an even broader distribution of our flagship strains BC Pink Kush and BC Black Cherry.”

Green Hedge is a leading cannabis sales and distribution company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario led by Andrew von Teichman. His entrepreneurial experience over two decades in distribution and consumer packaged goods has established Green Hedge as one of Canada’s top cannabis distributors. Operating in six provinces with more than 2,000 active retail partners in Canada, the company has a 93% penetration rate with their customers.

We are thrilled to have Flowr as part of the portfolio. Their position in premium flower and production capabilities make them an ideal fit for our growing portfolio of market leading brands,” commented von Teichman, CEO of Green Hedge.

About Flowr

The Flowr Corporation is a Toronto-headquartered cannabis company with operations in Canada and the European Union. Its Canadian operating campus, located in Kelowna, BC, includes a purpose-built, GMP-designed indoor cultivation facility; an outdoor and greenhouse cultivation site; and a state-of-the-art R&D facility. From this campus, Flowr produces recreational and medicinal products. Internationally, Flowr intends to service the global medical cannabis market through its subsidiary Holigen Holdings Limited, which has a license for cannabis cultivation in Portugal and operates a GMP licensed facility in Portugal. In 2020, Flowr’s BC Pink Kush was recognized as the top indica strain in Canada by KIND magazine.

