The Flowr Corporation Announces Sales Agency Agreement with Green Hedge

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Green Hedge Education & Distribution Services Ltd. (“Green Hedge”) to act as the Company’s external sales agent providing coverage to licensed cannabis wholesalers and retailers across Canada.



“Working with Green Hedge allows Flowr to access a much wider audience of retailers throughout Canada. In Ontario alone we expect more than 1,300 retail outlets to open by the end of 2021 and partnering with Green Hedge allows us to expand our trade universe coverage in a cost-effective manner,” commented Darryl Brooker, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Green Hedge has one of the biggest distribution footprints in Canada and we see this as an important way to have an even broader distribution of our flagship strains BC Pink Kush and BC Black Cherry.”