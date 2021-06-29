Fennec Announces Results of Annual Meeting

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FENC) (TSX:FRX) today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 14, 2021 for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in Irvine, California and online on June 29, 2021.



Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below: