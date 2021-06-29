Newcore Gold Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF) is pleased to report the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 29, 2021. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions set out in the Company’s Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, dated May 21, 2021.



Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at nine and the following incumbent directors were re-elected as directors for the ensuing year: Douglas B. Forster, Blayne Johnson, Luke Alexander, Omaya Elguindi, Edward Farrauto, Douglas Hurst, Ryan King, George Salamis, and Michael Vint. The shareholders also approved the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors. A total of 49,499,830 common shares were voted, representing 50.0% of the Company’s total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.