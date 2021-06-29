checkAd

Pacific Global ETFs to Liquidate its High Yield ETF

29.06.2021, 23:51  |  25   |   |   

Pacific Global ETFs announced today the liquidation of its high-yield exchange-traded fund (ETF), Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF (NYSE Arca: FJNK).

The Board of Trustees of Pacific Global ETF Trust recently approved the liquidation. The last day of trading for FJNK on the NYSE Arca, Inc. will be July 30, 2021. The last day creation orders will be accepted by the ETF will be July 19, 2021. Shareholders may sell their holdings on the NYSE until market close on July 30, 2021, after which FJNK will be delisted. The final distribution to shareholders of the affected ETF is expected to occur on or about Aug. 5, 2021.

Shareholders can find more information about Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF here, or call (866) 933-2398.

About Pacific Global ETFs

Established in 2018, Pacific Global ETFs is managed by Pacific Global Advisors LLC, a Pacific Life company, and provides actively managed, income-focused investment strategies designed to deliver attractive dividend yields and diversification.

About Pacific Asset Management

Pacific Asset Management (PAM) specializes in fixed-income investment management based on a foundation of corporate credit research. Founded in 2007, PAM manages approximately $15.4 billion (as of March 31, 2021). Through our focus on corporate credit securities, we seek to help clients realize the potential of these asset classes to improve portfolio diversification and total return.

About Pacific Life

For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension plans. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative products and services that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients and has been named one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute. For additional company information, including current financial strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

