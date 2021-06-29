Salesforce Announces Issuance of Inaugural Sustainability Bond

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced the pricing of its inaugural Sustainability Bond offering, totaling $1 billion, which was part of a $8 billion underwritten public offering of senior notes.

As outlined in the Salesforce Sustainable Bond Framework, Salesforce intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, one or more projects related to nine green and social eligible project categories.