Salesforce Announces Issuance of Inaugural Sustainability Bond
Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced the pricing of its inaugural Sustainability Bond offering, totaling $1 billion, which was part of a $8 billion underwritten public offering of senior notes.
As outlined in the Salesforce Sustainable Bond Framework, Salesforce intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, one or more projects related to nine green and social eligible project categories.
Green eligible project categories include: Technology for Climate Action, Green Buildings, Renewable Energy, Pollution Prevention & Control, Nature-Based Solutions and Sustainable Water Management. Social eligible project categories include: Technology for Social Good, Commitment to Racial Equality, and Socioeconomic Advancement & Empowerment.
To view the Salesforce Sustainable Bond Framework, and for more information, visit investor.salesforce.com/sustainablebondframework.
The offering is being made under an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 4, 2020. Before you invest, you should read the registration statement (including the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus) for more complete information about Salesforce and the offering. You may get the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus and, when available, the final prospectus supplement relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, toll-free at 1-800-831-9146 or email: prospectus@citi.com; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor Charlotte, NC 25255, Attn: Prospectus Department, or toll-free at 1-800-294-1322 or dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, or collect at 1-212-834-4533.
