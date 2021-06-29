checkAd

Salesforce Announces Issuance of Inaugural Sustainability Bond

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.06.2021, 23:54  |  50   |   |   

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced the pricing of its inaugural Sustainability Bond offering, totaling $1 billion, which was part of a $8 billion underwritten public offering of senior notes.

As outlined in the Salesforce Sustainable Bond Framework, Salesforce intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, one or more projects related to nine green and social eligible project categories.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Salesforce.com!
Short
Basispreis 261,84€
Hebel 12,83
Ask 0,15
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 225,09€
Hebel 11,81
Ask 1,79
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Green eligible project categories include: Technology for Climate Action, Green Buildings, Renewable Energy, Pollution Prevention & Control, Nature-Based Solutions and Sustainable Water Management. Social eligible project categories include: Technology for Social Good, Commitment to Racial Equality, and Socioeconomic Advancement & Empowerment.

To view the Salesforce Sustainable Bond Framework, and for more information, visit investor.salesforce.com/sustainablebondframework.

The offering is being made under an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 4, 2020. Before you invest, you should read the registration statement (including the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus) for more complete information about Salesforce and the offering. You may get the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus and, when available, the final prospectus supplement relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, toll-free at 1-800-831-9146 or email: prospectus@citi.com; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor Charlotte, NC 25255, Attn: Prospectus Department, or toll-free at 1-800-294-1322 or dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, or collect at 1-212-834-4533.

Seite 1 von 3
Salesforce.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Salesforce.com - SaaS/Cloud Computing
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Salesforce Announces Issuance of Inaugural Sustainability Bond Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced the pricing of its inaugural Sustainability Bond offering, totaling $1 billion, which was part of a $8 billion underwritten public offering of senior notes. As outlined in the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Ocular Therapeutix and Mosaic Biosciences Enter into Strategic Discovery Collaboration Targeting ...
Ameriprise Financial Announces $8.0 Billion Fixed Annuity Reinsurance Transaction with Global ...
Alussa Energy Announces Expected Closing of Business Combination with FREYR
Moderna Provides a Clinical Update on the Neutralizing Activity of its COVID-19 Vaccine on Emerging ...
JFrog to Acquire Vdoo to Deliver End-to-End Continuous Security from Development to Device
Buyer Consortium Commences a Solicitation of Consents from Shareholders of Hollysys Automation ...
DiaMedica Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Results from Phase 2 REDUX Study in CKD
Vaccinated and Unmasked – Pitney Bowes BOXpoll Shows Pandemic’s Impact on U.S. Consumer ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.06.21
Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
29.06.21
+20% Hier geht es zur Sache! : Zukunftsaktie mit der Lizenz zum Geld drucken
28.06.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Rekordlauf geht weiter - Nur Dow Jones im Minus
28.06.21
Aktien New York: Tech-Börse setzt Rekordlauf fort - Dow Jones gibt nach
28.06.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Rekordlauf geht weiter - Nur Dow Jones gibt leicht nach
28.06.21
Die SAP für Virtual-Wirtschaft: +321%-Aufschlag ist laut Morningstar-Bewertung AB JETZT DRIN!
25.06.21
Tableau vervollständigt neu gestaltetes Partnernetzwerk, um Kunden bei der Beschleunigung von Datentransformationen zu unterstützen
23.06.21
Der 400.000.000.000-Markt: Kann dieser Börsenneuling Europas Champion werden?
19.06.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 24/21
16.06.21
ROUNDUP: SAP kurzfristig mit mehr Gegenwind vom Euro - Aktie gibt nach