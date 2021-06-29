Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering

The 2024 notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.625 percent and will mature on July 15, 2024, the sustainability notes will bear interest at a rate of 1.500 percent and will mature on July 15, 2028, the 2031 notes will bear interest at a rate of 1.950 percent and will mature on July 15, 2031, the 2041 notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.700 percent and will mature on July 15, 2041, the 2051 notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.900 percent and will mature on July 15, 2051 and the 2061 notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.050 percent and will mature on July 15, 2061. Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on January 15 and July 15 in each year, beginning on January 15, 2022.

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of $8 billion of senior notes, comprised of $1.0 billion of its senior notes due 2024 (the "2024 notes"), $1.0 billion of its senior notes due 2028 (the "sustainability notes"), $1.5 billion of its senior notes due 2031 (the “2031 notes”), $1.25 billion of its senior notes due 2041 (the "2041 notes"), $2.0 billion of its senior notes due 2051 (the "2051 notes") and $1.25 billion of its senior notes due 2061 (the "2061 notes", and together with the 2024 notes, sustainability notes, 2031 notes, 2041 notes and 2051 notes, the “notes”). The offering is expected to close July 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Salesforce expects (i) to use the net proceeds from the offering of the notes (other than the sustainability notes) to partially fund the cash portion of the aggregate consideration payable by it in connection with the previously announced acquisition of Slack Technologies, Inc. ("Slack") and to pay related fees, costs and expenses and (ii) to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the sale of the sustainability notes to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, green or social eligible projects.

Citigroup, BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering.

The offering is being made under an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 4, 2020.