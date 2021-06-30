Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces Agreement to Acquire Five Drybulk Vessels

Two vessels are new building vessels, a Capesize vessel, which is bareboat charter-in and is expected to be delivered in the second half of 2022, and a Kamsarmax vessel which is expected to be delivered in the first half of 2023.

MONACO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (“Navios Partners”) (NYSE: NMM), an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels, announced today that it has entered into agreements to acquire five drybulk vessels (four Capesize and one Kamsarmax) for a total consideration of approximately $182.3 million.

Three Capesize vessels, the Navios Azimuth, the Navios Ray and the Navios Bonavis, are being acquired from Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $88.0 million and are expected to be delivered by July 2021. The acquisition of these vessels was approved by the Conflicts Committee of the Board of Directors of Navios Partners.

The vessels’ details are as follows:

Vessel Name Type DWT Year Built Navios Azimuth Capesize 179,169 2011 Navios Ray Capesize 179,515 2012 Navios Bonavis Capesize 180,022 2009 Navios TBN I Capesize 180,000 2022 Navios TBN II Kamsarmax 81,000 2023

Following the above agreements, Navios Partners’ fleet (basis fully delivered fleet) consists of 94 vessels, of which 56 are dry bulk vessels and 38 are containerships. The fleet has total capacity of 9.0 million dwt.

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is a publicly traded master limited partnership which owns and operates dry cargo vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events including Navios Partners’ expected cash flow generation, future contracted revenues, future distributions and its ability to have a dividend going forward, opportunities to reinvest cash accretively in a fleet renewal program or otherwise, potential capital gains, its ability to take advantage of dislocation in the market and Navios Partners’ growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.