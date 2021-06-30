checkAd

Revel Opens Largest Universal Fast Charging Depot in the Americas With Launch of Brooklyn Superhub

30.06.2021   

Electric transportation company Revel opened its first electric vehicle (EV) fast charging Superhub to the public today at the historic former Pfizer building in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. The Superhub is the largest universal EV fast charging depot in the Americas with 25 chargers, and is the first of a network of Superhubs planned by Revel across New York City. For the first week that the Bed-Stuy site is open, charging will be free to members of the public (through Tuesday, July 6th).

Revel's ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its first electric vehicle (EV) fast charging Superhub in Brooklyn. (Photo: Business Wire)

Prior to the opening of Revel’s first Superhub, there were only two publicly-available EV fast charging stations in NYC’s urban core. Most depots in the city are in further-flung locations like JFK airport, and many charge a fee just to enter the parking lot. New York City also has a low rate of electric vehicle adoption, with only 14,000 EVs out of the 1.9 million cars and SUVs registered in the city.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony held today, Revel CEO Frank Reig, United States Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm, New York City Council Member Robert E. Cornegy Jr., Con Edison CEO Tim Cawley, Tritium President Mike Calise and New York League of Conservation Voters President Julie Tighe spoke to the importance of expanding access to EV charging.

“It’s no surprise that EV adoption is lagging in our city- the infrastructure just isn’t here yet, and the stations that do exist aren’t accessible to most New Yorkers,” said Revel CEO and Co-Founder Frank Reig. “Our Superhubs are designed to reach as many people as possible in the neighborhoods where they actually live. This is what NYC needs to move towards an electric future and we’re excited to get started.”

"Today's ribbon cutting isn’t about just one charging station, even though it is the biggest universal charging station in the country,” said United States Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “It represents our vision for building a clean energy economy on the foundation of good-paying jobs, overcoming and improving the health outcomes of communities too often left behind. As the old saying goes—if you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere. And we need electric vehicles and charging stations everywhere, in cities and towns all across America."

