FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Chase Bank Property from Seritage Transaction for $1.8 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Chase Bank property for $1.8 million from the Seritage transaction announced in October 2019 and expanded in August 2020. The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Louisiana and is corporate-operated under a triple-net lease with approximately 20 years of term remaining. The Seritage transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.

Inclusive of today’s acquisition, FCPT has acquired a total of 23 properties for $71 million from Seritage.