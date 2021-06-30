checkAd

Culture’s Biggest Night, The “BET AWARDS” 2021, Dominates the Award Show Arena as the Best Performing Awards Show This Year Among P18-49 with 2.4 Million Total Viewers Tuning In Across Seven ViacomCBS Nets on Sunday, June 27

Culture’s biggest night, the "BET AWARDS" 2021, celebrated Black excellence and again raised the bar for award shows in creativity, ingenuity, and innovation. The LIVE award show premiered Sunday, June 27, solidified its position as the #1 Cable Awards Show among P18-49 for the 2021 broadcast season and is now the best performing award show with impressions this year*. The "BET AWARDS" 2021 drew 2.4 MM Total Viewers P2+ (EDAC), as it was simulcast LIVE across seven ViacomCBS networks including BET Her, MTV, MTV2, Logo, TV Land, and VH1, 1.7 MM Total Viewers P2+ tuning in on BET alone.* With over 8 hours of BET AWARDS” related content including, “The Countdown to BET Awards” (719K P2+) and “DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic: BET Awards Edition” (1.1M P2+), the network drew over 4.6 MM total Viewers P2+ (EDAC) and 3.7 MM Total Viewers P2+ on BET alone.**

Taraji P. Henson hosts the 2021 "BET AWARDS" - Photo credit: BET/Paras Griffin

Filled with non-stop exhilarating moments, the special secured the #1 Most Social Show on ALL of TV. Outperforming the Oscars and the Golden Globes, the “BET Awards” 2021 was the best performing telecast on BET Digital ever. Fans worldwide were immersed on multiple screens garnering over 72 M views across BET Digital, up +11 % from last year’s coverage, and up +31% from 2019.***

The 2021 "BET AWARDS" social and digital highlights include***:

  • 72M views to date across BET Digital, up +11% from last year’s coverage, and up +31% from 2019. It was the best “BET Awards” ever on BET Digital.
  • #1 most watched TV show on social (6/27/21).
    • 12.4M social views, up +40% year-over-year.
  • #1 most social program across TV (6/27/21).
    • #1 Most Social Cable awards show year-to-date (1/1/21-6/26/21).
    • 10.2M social interactions, growing +83% year-over-year and up +64% from 2019.
  • #BETAwards trended on Twitter in the #1 spot consecutively for 5 hours worldwide.

“Last year, we proudly did the unthinkable producing the first official awards show amid a global pandemic while pushing our creative boundaries,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “This year, we worked tirelessly to safely deliver an award show unlike any other that not only exceeded our expectations but continues to illustrate and celebrate the beauty and excellence of Black culture. And we did this with a live fully vaccinated audience and all-star lineup of talent that trusted us with their creative vision and biggest moments.”

