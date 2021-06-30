Culture’s Biggest Night, The “BET AWARDS” 2021, Dominates the Award Show Arena as the Best Performing Awards Show This Year Among P18-49 with 2.4 Million Total Viewers Tuning In Across Seven ViacomCBS Nets on Sunday, June 27

Culture’s biggest night, the "BET AWARDS" 2021, celebrated Black excellence and again raised the bar for award shows in creativity, ingenuity, and innovation. The LIVE award show premiered Sunday, June 27, solidified its position as the #1 Cable Awards Show among P18-49 for the 2021 broadcast season and is now the best performing award show with impressions this year*. The "BET AWARDS" 2021 drew 2.4 MM Total Viewers P2+ (EDAC), as it was simulcast LIVE across seven ViacomCBS networks including BET Her, MTV, MTV2, Logo, TV Land, and VH1, 1.7 MM Total Viewers P2+ tuning in on BET alone.* With over 8 hours of “BET AWARDS” related content including, “The Countdown to BET Awards” (719K P2+) and “DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic: BET Awards Edition” (1.1M P2+), the network drew over 4.6 MM total Viewers P2+ (EDAC) and 3.7 MM Total Viewers P2+ on BET alone.**

