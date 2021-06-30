checkAd

Carbon Streaming Announces Annual and Special General Meeting Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 00:58  |  45   |   |   

Carbon Streaming Corporation (“Carbon Streaming” or the “Company”) today held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), where each of the six nominees proposed as directors and listed in the Company’s management proxy circular dated May 28, 2021 were elected as directors. A total of 13,820,092 common shares were voted in respect of the election of directors at the Meeting, representing approximately 14.01% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.

The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Outcome of Vote

Voted

Voted (%)

Maurice Swan

Approved

13,768,765 Voted
3,500 Withheld

99.97%
0.03%

Justin Cochrane

Approved

13,768,705 Voted
3,560 Withheld

99.97%
0.03%

R. Marc Bustin

Approved

13,768,735 Voted
3,530 Withheld

99.97%
0.03%

Saurabh Handa

Approved

13,768,765 Voted
3,500 Withheld

99.97%
0.03%

Andy Tester

Approved

13,733,765 Voted
38,500 Withheld

99.72%
0.28%

Jeanne Usonis

Approved

13,768,705 Voted
3,560 Withheld

99.97%
0.03%

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also approved: (i) the appointment of Baker Tilly WM LLP as auditor and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration; and (ii) the approval of the Company’s omnibus long-term incentive plan of the Company.

About Carbon Streaming Corporation:

Carbon Streaming Corporation is a unique ESG principled investment vehicle offering investors exposure to carbon credits, a key instrument used by both governments and corporations to achieve their carbon neutral and net-zero climate goals. The Company intends to invest capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects by bringing capital to projects that might not otherwise be developed. Many of these projects will have significant social and economic co-benefits in addition to their carbon reduction or removal potential.

Carbon Streaming Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Carbon Streaming Announces Annual and Special General Meeting Results Carbon Streaming Corporation (“Carbon Streaming” or the “Company”) today held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), where each of the six nominees proposed as directors and listed in the Company’s management proxy circular …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Ocular Therapeutix and Mosaic Biosciences Enter into Strategic Discovery Collaboration Targeting ...
Ameriprise Financial Announces $8.0 Billion Fixed Annuity Reinsurance Transaction with Global ...
Alussa Energy Announces Expected Closing of Business Combination with FREYR
Moderna Provides a Clinical Update on the Neutralizing Activity of its COVID-19 Vaccine on Emerging ...
JFrog to Acquire Vdoo to Deliver End-to-End Continuous Security from Development to Device
Buyer Consortium Commences a Solicitation of Consents from Shareholders of Hollysys Automation ...
DiaMedica Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Results from Phase 2 REDUX Study in CKD
Vaccinated and Unmasked – Pitney Bowes BOXpoll Shows Pandemic’s Impact on U.S. Consumer ...
Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Pending Sale to Centuri Group, Inc.
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Aramark Receives the American Heart Association’s Award of Meritorious Achievement
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
Carbon Streaming Welcomes Four Management Team Members