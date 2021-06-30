Carbon Streaming Announces Annual and Special General Meeting Results

Carbon Streaming Corporation (“Carbon Streaming” or the “Company”) today held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), where each of the six nominees proposed as directors and listed in the Company’s management proxy circular dated May 28, 2021 were elected as directors. A total of 13,820,092 common shares were voted in respect of the election of directors at the Meeting, representing approximately 14.01% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.

The detailed results of the vote are set out below: