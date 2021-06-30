Carbon Streaming Announces Annual and Special General Meeting Results
Carbon Streaming Corporation (“Carbon Streaming” or the “Company”) today held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), where each of the six nominees proposed as directors and listed in the Company’s management proxy circular dated May 28, 2021 were elected as directors. A total of 13,820,092 common shares were voted in respect of the election of directors at the Meeting, representing approximately 14.01% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares.
The detailed results of the vote are set out below:
|
Nominee
|
Outcome of Vote
|
Voted
|
Voted (%)
|
Maurice Swan
|
Approved
|
13,768,765 Voted
|
99.97%
|
Justin Cochrane
|
Approved
|
13,768,705 Voted
|
99.97%
|
R. Marc Bustin
|
Approved
|
13,768,735 Voted
|
99.97%
|
Saurabh Handa
|
Approved
|
13,768,765 Voted
|
99.97%
|
Andy Tester
|
Approved
|
13,733,765 Voted
|
99.72%
|
Jeanne Usonis
|
Approved
|
13,768,705 Voted
|
99.97%
At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also approved: (i) the appointment of Baker Tilly WM LLP as auditor and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration; and (ii) the approval of the Company’s omnibus long-term incentive plan of the Company.
About Carbon Streaming Corporation:
Carbon Streaming Corporation is a unique ESG principled investment vehicle offering investors exposure to carbon credits, a key instrument used by both governments and corporations to achieve their carbon neutral and net-zero climate goals. The Company intends to invest capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects by bringing capital to projects that might not otherwise be developed. Many of these projects will have significant social and economic co-benefits in addition to their carbon reduction or removal potential.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629006111/en/Carbon Streaming Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
