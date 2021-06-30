checkAd

Makara Provides Updates on Financing and Nearby Mineral Exploration Activities

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Makara Mining Corp. (CSE:MAKA)(FSE:MK0)(OTC PINK:MAKAF) ('Makara' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide the following updates on its corporate and exploration activities in Canada and the United States.

Financing Update
Since Makara's last press release on March 29, 2021, the Company has been working on exploration planning for the 2021 season and particularly the necessary financing to do the required major exploration work. Makara is in talks with various groups with respect to the financing of drilling work on its large Yukon and Nevada mineral claims.

The Company's focus remains on Gold/Copper porphyry systems which also includes the vein systems found proximal to porphyry centres. Funds raised will mainly be used on core and RC drilling programs with some spend on further soil geochemistry, geological mapping and geophysics.

Yukon Mining Updates
There has been more positive news on the Yukon's Resource Gateway Project, located in the Dawson Range. The Canadian government, in partnership with the Yukon provincial government, recently announced that construction for the new roadway has commenced. The project, which is estimated to cost $469 million, will connect Makara to major transportation networks in the area and will add economic and logistical benefits for the Company. The Yukon Government's announcement comes after careful consideration and consultation with the area's First Nations peoples. The Resource Gateway Project is scheduled to be completed by 2024.

https://yukon.ca/en/doing-business/funding-and-support-business/learn- ...

Adjacent Project Significant Announcements
Companies engaged in mineral exploration adjacent to Makara's land positions in the Yukon and Nevada have also made the following significant announcements:

Yukon
The hyperlinks below discuss exploration and corporate activities by Western Copper and Gold at their large Casino porphyry copper-gold property. Casino is located approximately 10 km to the NW of Makara's Yukon projects.

https://westerncopperandgold.com/news-and-resources/news-release/weste ...

https://westerncopperandgold.com/news-and-resources/news-release/weste ...

Nevada
The hyperlink below discusses exploration activity and past results at the P2 gold/copper property located approximately 4 km to the NW of Makara's Gabbs, Nevada Project.

