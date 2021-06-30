checkAd

Nuinsco Announces Closing of Private Placement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Nuinsco Resources Limited ("Nuinsco" or the "Company") (CSE:NWI) today announced that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering in two tranches, issuing 20,750,000 flow-through units (each, a "Unit") at a subscription price of $0.02 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of $415,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") issued on a "flow-through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (non-flow-through) at an exercise price of $0.05 per share for a period of 24 months from the Issue Date.

Proceeds of the Offering will qualify as Canadian Exploration Expenses as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The flow-through proceeds will be used to conduct exploration on the Company's Canadian assets which include the Sunbeam gold property, the Dash Lake gold property and the Prairie Lake multi-commodity property, all located in Ontario.

All members of management and the Board of Directors participated in the Offering. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a finder's fee of $9,450 and 472,500 finder warrants with an exercise price of $0.05 per share for a period of 36 months from June 29, 2021 to Leede Jones Gable Inc. in respect of certain buyers of the Offering. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the closing dates in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

About Nuinsco Resources Limited

Nuinsco Resources has over 50 years of exploration suc­cess and is a growth oriented, multi-commodity mineral explora­tion and development company focused on prospective oppor­tunities in Canada and internationally. Currently the Company has three properties in Ontario - the high-grade Sunbeam gold prospect near Atikokan, the Dash Lake gold property near Fort Francis and the large, multi-commodity (rare-earths, niobi­um, tantalum, phosphorus) Prairie Lake project near Terrace Bay. In addition, Nuinsco has an agreement for gold exploitation at the El Sid project in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

10.06.21
Nuinsco Completes First Phase of Diamond Drilling at the Sunbeam High Grade Gold Project