Goosehead Insurance, Inc. to Participate in the BofA Securities 2021 InsurTech Conference

WESTLAKE, Texas, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, announced today that Michael Colby, President and Chief Operating Officer will participate in a panel discussion on “The Future of Insurance Distribution” at the BofA Securities InsurTech Conference on Wednesday, June 30th at 12:35 PM Eastern Time.



A link to the live webcast of the panel will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com. A replay of the panel will be accessible on the website via the same link following the conference.