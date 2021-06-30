checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Retirement of Non-Executive Director

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.06.2021, 02:39  |  53   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Personnel
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Retirement of Non-Executive Director

30-Jun-2021 / 02:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

30 June 2021

Retirement of Non-Executive Director

Dexus today announced a change to the Board of Directors of Dexus Funds Management Limited (DXFM).

As disclosed at the 2020 Annual General Meeting, Peter St George is retiring from the Board of DXFM effective 30 June 2021.

Richard Sheppard, Chair of the DXFM Board said: "Peter has been a Non-Executive Director of Dexus for more than 11 years joining the Board in April 2009.

"He has been a valuable member of various committees including the Board Audit Committee where he was Chair until 1 July 2020, and the Board Risk and Board Nomination Committees. Peter brought a wealth of knowledge to the boardroom from his extensive corporate advisory and finance experience.

"On behalf of the Board, the Group Management Committee and our Security holders, I would like to acknowledge and thank Peter for his significant contribution to Dexus over the past decade and wish him all the best on his future endeavours."

With Peter's retirement, the Board will comprise eight directors, including seven non-executive directors and one executive director.

Further information on the Board of Directors and members of the Board Committees is available at www.dexus.com

Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited

For further information please contact:

Investors
Rowena Causley
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+61 2 9017 1390
+61 416 122 383
rowena.causley@dexus.com 		Media
Seite 1 von 3
Dexus Financial 2,30 % bis 06/26 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Retirement of Non-Executive Director DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Personnel Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Retirement of Non-Executive Director 30-Jun-2021 / 02:39 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
Durchbruch im Vertrieb: Havn Life gewinnt Cannabis-Pionier Allied Health als strategischen Kooperationspartner
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon and Bioeq announce submission of the marketing authorization application for FYB201, a ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Formycon und Bioeq geben Einreichung des Zulassungsantrags für FYB201, einen Biosimilar-Kandidaten ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice
EQS-News: Relief and APR Applied Pharma Research Sign and Close Definitive Agreement for Relief to Acquire ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wechsel im Aufsichtsrat der GRENKE AG und neuer Vorstand bei der GRENKE BANK
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Akquisition von Digitalisierungsspezialist für Open Source-basierte Softwarelösungen ...
Titel
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Estimate distribution for the six months ending 30 June 2021
23.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Values increase across Dexus property portfolio
22.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Simplification implementation and timetable
15.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice
09.06.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Healthcare real estate - establishment of relationship with Australian Unity
31.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Settlement of 10 Eagle Street Brisbane
31.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Upgrade to FY21 guidance