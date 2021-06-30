DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Personnel Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Retirement of Non-Executive Director 30-Jun-2021 / 02:39 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ASX release

30 June 2021

Retirement of Non-Executive Director

Dexus today announced a change to the Board of Directors of Dexus Funds Management Limited (DXFM).

As disclosed at the 2020 Annual General Meeting, Peter St George is retiring from the Board of DXFM effective 30 June 2021.

Richard Sheppard, Chair of the DXFM Board said: "Peter has been a Non-Executive Director of Dexus for more than 11 years joining the Board in April 2009.

"He has been a valuable member of various committees including the Board Audit Committee where he was Chair until 1 July 2020, and the Board Risk and Board Nomination Committees. Peter brought a wealth of knowledge to the boardroom from his extensive corporate advisory and finance experience.

"On behalf of the Board, the Group Management Committee and our Security holders, I would like to acknowledge and thank Peter for his significant contribution to Dexus over the past decade and wish him all the best on his future endeavours."

With Peter's retirement, the Board will comprise eight directors, including seven non-executive directors and one executive director.

Further information on the Board of Directors and members of the Board Committees is available at www.dexus.com

Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited

