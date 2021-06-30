Intellia Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading clinical-stage genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology both in vivo and ex
vivo, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,137,931 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $145.00 per share. Intellia also granted the
underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 620,689 shares of its common stock. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and
offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $600 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold
by Intellia.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies, SVB Leerink, and Barclays are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Truist Securities is acting as co-manager for the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about July 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
The shares of common stock are being offered by Intellia pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC on June 28, 2021. The final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and may be obtained, when available, from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, by mail at 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Jefferies LLC, by mail at 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, by telephone at (877) 547-6340, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; SVB Leerink LLC, by mail at One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, Attention: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; or Barclays Capital Inc., by mail at c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; or by accessing the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
