Intellia Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading clinical-stage genome editing company focused on developing curative therapeutics using CRISPR/Cas9 technology both in vivo and ex vivo, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,137,931 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $145.00 per share. Intellia also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 620,689 shares of its common stock. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $600 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Intellia.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies, SVB Leerink, and Barclays are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Truist Securities is acting as co-manager for the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about July 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.