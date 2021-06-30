checkAd

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Announces the Upsize and Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock

STAMFORD, Conn., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) (“Eagle Bulk” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax / Ultramax drybulk segment, today announced the pricing of a previously announced underwritten secondary public offering of 1,695,182 shares of common stock by certain funds and separate accounts managed by GoldenTree Asset Management LP (collectively, the “Selling Shareholders”) at a public offering price of $46.50 per share. The offering was upsized from a previously announced offering size of 1,500,000 shares of common stock. The underwriter will have a 30-day option to purchase up to 254,277 additional shares of the Company’s common stock from the Selling Shareholders. The offering is being made pursuant to the Company’s registration statement (including a prospectus and related prospectus supplement) and is expected to close on July 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Selling Shareholders will receive all of the net proceeds from this transaction. The Company is not selling any shares of common stock in this offering and will not receive any proceeds from such offering.

Morgan Stanley is acting as the sole book runner for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement that was previously filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction. These securities will be offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement relating to the shares of common stock, meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

