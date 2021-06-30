Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Announces the Upsize and Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock

STAMFORD, Conn., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) (“Eagle Bulk” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax / Ultramax drybulk segment, today announced the pricing of a previously announced underwritten secondary public offering of 1,695,182 shares of common stock by certain funds and separate accounts managed by GoldenTree Asset Management LP (collectively, the “Selling Shareholders”) at a public offering price of $46.50 per share. The offering was upsized from a previously announced offering size of 1,500,000 shares of common stock. The underwriter will have a 30-day option to purchase up to 254,277 additional shares of the Company’s common stock from the Selling Shareholders. The offering is being made pursuant to the Company’s registration statement (including a prospectus and related prospectus supplement) and is expected to close on July 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



The Selling Shareholders will receive all of the net proceeds from this transaction. The Company is not selling any shares of common stock in this offering and will not receive any proceeds from such offering.