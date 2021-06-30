checkAd

MedMira Reports Third Quarter Results FY2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 04:00  |  35   |   |   

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV: MIR), reported today on its financial results for the quarter ended April 30, 2021.

Profit and Loss Highlights

  • Revenue: The Company recorded revenues in Q3 FY2021 of $64,631 compared to $87,207 in Q3 FY2020.
  • Gross Profit: The Company recorded a gross profit in Q3 FY2021 of $30,884 compared to $70,344 for the same period last year. The overall gross margin percentage on sales decreased by 33% from 80% in Q2 FY2020 to 47% in this financial quarter. This decrease was solely due to an extraordinary inventory adjustment in this quarter.
  • Operating expenses: The Company recorded for this quarter operating expenses of $233,300 compared to $602,996 in Q3 FY2020.
  • Net loss: The Company recorded a net loss of $338,053 compared to $692,479 in Q3 FY2020. The decrease of 51% is due to more favourable currency exchange rates.

Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Assets: The Company had a decrease of its assets by $320,393 compared to last quarter due to a decrease in cash required for the Company’s regulatory work.
  • Liabilities: The Company’s liabilities increased by $17,661 between Q2 FY2021 and Q3 FY2021. The Company’s current liabilities increased by $262,728 or 2% due to loans provided to the Company.
  • Loans in default increased by $26,613 or 0.3% compared to last quarter.
  • Working Capital deficit: As a result of the increases noted above, the Company recorded higher working capital deficit of $531,039 or 4% compared to last quarter.

The Company’s financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis are available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. For matters of going concern, reference is made to the Auditor’s Emphasis of Matter statement in the fiscal year ended 2019 Auditors Report and note 2b in the audited financial statements which is also available on SEDAR.

About MedMira

MedMira is the developer and owner of Rapid Vertical Flow (RVF) Technology. The Company’s rapid test applications built on RVF Technology provide hospitals, labs, clinics and individuals with instant diagnosis for diseases such as HIV and hepatitis C in just three easy steps. The Company’s tests are sold under the Reveal, Multiplo and Miriad brands in global markets. MedMira’s corporate offices and manufacturing facilities are located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada and the Company has a sales and customer service office located in the United States. For more information visit medmira.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risk and uncertainties and reflect the Company’s current expectation regarding future events including statements regarding possible approval and launch of new products, future growth, and new business opportunities. Actual events could materially differ from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors including, but not limited to, changing market conditions, successful and timely completion of clinical studies, uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process, establishment of corporate alliances and other risks detailed from time to time in the company quarterly filings.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

MedMira Contacts:
Markus Meile, CFO                
Tel: 902-450-1588                
Email: ir@medmira.com        





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MedMira Reports Third Quarter Results FY2021 HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV: MIR), reported today on its financial results for the quarter ended April 30, 2021. Profit and Loss Highlights Revenue: The Company recorded revenues in Q3 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capgemini Press Release // World Wealth Report 2021: North America breaks 5-year trend and overtakes APAC in High-Net-Worth population and wealth
Addex Therapeutics Initiates Pivotal Phase 2b/3 Study with Dipraglurant for Dyskinesia Associated ...
Nano Dimension Hires Amazon Executive as President of the Americas
Convening of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Enphase Bringt Encharge Batteriespeichersystem in Deutschland auf den Markt
Enphase Launches Encharge Battery Storage System In Germany
NXP and Jio Platforms Collaborate to Enable Expanded 5G Use Cases in India
Thesis Gold Completes $18.4 Million Over-Subscribed Financing
Approval of CN-KCS Voting Trust Is Essential Next Step for Shippers and Others to Have Their Say on ...
New ownership structure for Hyon
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus