LegalZoom Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (“LegalZoom”), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 19,121,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $28.00 per share. In addition, LegalZoom has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,868,150 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 30, 2021 under the symbol "LZ" and the offering is expected to close on July 2, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Barclays Capital Inc. are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Jefferies LLC are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. JMP Securities LLC, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., William Blair & Company, L.L.C., AmeriVet Securities, Inc., Penserra Securities LLC, Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC and Telsey Advisory Group LLC are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

In addition to the shares sold in the public offering, LegalZoom announced the concurrent sale of 3,214,285 additional shares of its common stock to entities affiliated with TCV, an existing stockholder, at a price per share equal to the initial public offering price, in a private placement. The sale of these shares will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The closing of the initial public offering is not conditioned upon the closing of the concurrent private placement.

The gross proceeds to LegalZoom from the offering and concurrent private placement, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions, placement agent fee and offering expenses payable by LegalZoom, are expected to be approximately $625.4 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of common stock.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus relating to the proposed initial public offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or by telephone at (888) 603-5847.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with, and was declared effective on June 29, 2021 by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States that is on a mission to democratize law. LegalZoom operates across all 50 states and over 3,000 counties in the United States and has more than 20 years of experience navigating complex regulations and simplifying the legal and compliance process for its customers. Driven by its core value that every business deserves the full protection of the legal system and a simple way to stay compliant with it, LegalZoom helps its customers form and protect their businesses, their ideas and families. In 2020, 10% of all new LLCs and 5% of all new corporations in the United States were formed through LegalZoom, enabling small business owners to apply their energy and passion to their businesses instead of the legal and regulatory complexity required to operate them. In addition to business formations, LegalZoom offers ongoing compliance and tax advice, trademark and copyright filings and estate planning documents to protect small businesses and the families that create them.

