Xebec Announces Director Election Results
MONTREAL, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions, announces that all eight (8) nominees listed in
the management information circular dated May 18, 2021 (the “Circular”), were elected as directors of Xebec at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders which was held on virtually on Tuesday,
June 29, 2021.
Each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxies at the meeting, as follows:
|Name of Nominee
|For
|Withhold
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|%
|William Beckett
|50,147,996
|90.735
|5,120,789
|9.265
|Peter Bowie
|47,955,650
|86.768
|7,313,135
|13.232
|Sara Elford
|47,958,395
|86.773
|7,310,390
|13.227
|Karen Nielsen
|55,195,631
|99.868
|73,154
|0.132
|Guy Saint-Jacques
|47,206,169
|85.412
|8,062,616
|14.588
|Ouma Sananikone
|55,186,456
|99.851
|82,329
|0.149
|Francis Séguin
|55,181,076
|99.841
|87,709
|0.159
|Kurt Sorschak
|49,925,219
|90.332
|5,343,566
|9.668
On the non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation, a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxies at the meeting were in favor of the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular, as follows:
|For
|Against
|Votes
|%
|Votes
|%
|50,548,153
|91.459
|4,720,632
|8.541
The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon during the annual and special meeting of shareholders will be filed with the regulatory authorities shortly.
Investor Relations:
Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Brandon Chow, Director, Investor Relations
bchow@xebecinc.com
+1 450.979.8700 ext 5762
About Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Xebec is a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases used in energy, mobility and industrial applications. The company specializes in deploying a portfolio of proprietary technologies for the distributed production of hydrogen, renewable natural gas, oxygen and nitrogen. By focusing on environmentally responsible gas generation, Xebec has helped thousands of customers around the world reduce their carbon footprints and operating costs. Headquartered in Québec, Canada, Xebec has a worldwide presence with six manufacturing facilities, eight Cleantech Service Centers and five sales offices spanning over four continents. Xebec trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: XBC). For more information, xebecinc.com.
