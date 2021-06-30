checkAd

Timo Strattner Accepted Into Forbes Business Council

Autor: Accesswire
Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders

NEW YORK, NY AND BANGKOK, THAILAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Dr. Timo Bernd Strattner, Financier and CEO of Strattners®, an alternative investment group, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Timo Strattner was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Timo Strattner into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Timo Strattner has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Timo Strattner will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Timo Strattner will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am honored and excited to join this amazing group of global business leaders as we make value-added contributions to the markets we serve," said Timo. "The value of the Forbes Council community is among the very best and I am proud to bring my experience in the alternative investment industry to such an elite group of business professionals."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About Strattners®
Strattners® is an alternative investment group with offices in the US, Europe and Asia managing multiple alternative asset classes including equity, credit. Its core business is the investment adviser business Strattner Capital Management LLC and the wholly owned private funds.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Phone: +1 (212) 517 0858
Address: 30 Wall Street, 800, New York, 10005
Email: investor.relations@strattners.com

SOURCE: Strattner Financial Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653685/Timo-Strattner-Accepted-Into-Forbes- ...

Disclaimer

