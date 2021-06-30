Baloise Insurtech subsidiary FRIDAY launches in the French market and prepares to expand further

FRIDAY, Germany's leading digital insurer, announced on 9 March 2021 that it plans to expand into a new market following its successful launch in Germany. Today, FRIDAY is making its opening move in France. From now on, prospective customers can go to www.gofriday.fr to take out multi-risk home contents insurance. 'The launch of our operations in France is an important milestone on FRIDAY's journey to becoming Europe's most popular digital insurer. We now want to scale up the business and make inroads into further European markets,' says Christoph Samwer, CEO of FRIDAY.

In 2019, SevenVentures - the investment arm of German media corporation ProSiebenSat1 Group - joined forces with FRIDAY as a strong partner in Germany. Now, Baloise and FRIDAY are considering the possibility of opening FRIDAY up to other third-party investors. 'Strategic partners and financial investors can add value and help us to achieve our ambitious growth targets and the further expansion of our platform to multiple markets,' explains Baloise Group CEO Gert De Winter