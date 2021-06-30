checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Baloise Insurtech subsidiary FRIDAY launches in the French market and prepares to expand further

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.06.2021, 06:58  |  23   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Baloise Insurtech subsidiary FRIDAY launches in the French market and prepares to expand further

30-Jun-2021 / 06:58 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 18 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Insurtech company FRIDAY is launching operations in the French insurance market today with the introduction of a multi-risk home contents insurance product. FRIDAY is thus forging ahead with the creation of a multi-country platform and its pursuit of further growth. It is now being examined whether the insurtech would like to open itself up to further third-party investors as part of a financing round

FRIDAY, Germany's leading digital insurer, announced on 9 March 2021 that it plans to expand into a new market following its successful launch in Germany. Today, FRIDAY is making its opening move in France. From now on, prospective customers can go to www.gofriday.fr to take out multi-risk home contents insurance. 'The launch of our operations in France is an important milestone on FRIDAY's journey to becoming Europe's most popular digital insurer. We now want to scale up the business and make inroads into further European markets,' says Christoph Samwer, CEO of FRIDAY.

In 2019, SevenVentures - the investment arm of German media corporation ProSiebenSat1 Group - joined forces with FRIDAY as a strong partner in Germany. Now, Baloise and FRIDAY are considering the possibility of opening FRIDAY up to other third-party investors. 'Strategic partners and financial investors can add value and help us to achieve our ambitious growth targets and the further expansion of our platform to multiple markets,' explains Baloise Group CEO Gert De Winter

Contact
Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, 4002 Basel, Switzerland
Website: www.baloise.com
Email: media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com
Media Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8214
Investor Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8181

The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The approximately 7,700 employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. The best possible customer service, combined with innovative products and services, makes Baloise the first choice for people who want to feel simply safe. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. In Switzerland, with Baloise Bank SoBa, the Group also operates as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. The Group offers innovative pension products to private customers throughout Europe from its competence centre in Luxembourg. The shares of Bâloise Holding Ltd are listed in the main segment of SIX Swiss Exchange.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Baloise Holding AG
Aeschengraben 21
4002 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 285 85 85
Fax: +41 61 285 70 70
E-mail: media.relations@baloise.com
Internet: https://www.baloise.com
ISIN: CH0012410517
Listed: BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1213486

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1213486  30-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213486&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetBaloise-Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Baloise Insurtech subsidiary FRIDAY launches in the French market and prepares to expand further EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Baloise Insurtech subsidiary FRIDAY launches in the French market and prepares to expand further 30-Jun-2021 / 06:58 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 18 LR …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
Durchbruch im Vertrieb: Havn Life gewinnt Cannabis-Pionier Allied Health als strategischen Kooperationspartner
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Retirement of Non-Executive Director
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wechsel im Aufsichtsrat der GRENKE AG und neuer Vorstand bei der GRENKE BANK
DGAP-News: Successful stock market debut of Cherry AG on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange 
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Akquisition von Digitalisierungsspezialist für Open Source-basierte Softwarelösungen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: exceet Group SCA: exceet prepares potential sale of Lucom GmbH Elektrokomponenten und Systeme
Titel
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2021 Half-Year Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE - ...
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE: Allplan and SDS2 Joining Forces to Provide Powerful Multi-Material Software ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-News: Corestate: Hauptversammlung wählt Aufsichtsrat mit sehr großer Mehrheit und beschließt alle ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:59 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Baloise Insurtech FRIDAY startet im französischen Markt und bereitet weitere Expansion vor (deutsch)
06:58 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Baloise Insurtech FRIDAY startet im französischen Markt und bereitet weitere Expansion vor
21.06.21
DGAP-News: S&P erhöht Rating der Baloise in Deutschland und bestätigt Rating der Gruppe (deutsch)
21.06.21
EQS-News: S&P erhöht Rating der Baloise in Deutschland und bestätigt Rating der Gruppe
21.06.21
EQS-News: S&P upgrades the rating of Baloise in Germany and confirms the Group's rating
18.06.21
DGAP-News: Baloise Swiss Property Fund: Geplante Kapitalerhöhung für den Erwerb eines Liegenschaftsportfolios (deutsch)
18.06.21
EQS-News: Baloise Swiss Property Fund: Geplante Kapitalerhöhung für den Erwerb eines Liegenschaftsportfolios
18.06.21
EQS-News: Baloise Swiss Property Fund: planned capital increase for the acquisition of a property portfolio
04.06.21
DGAP-News: Baloise zur innovativsten Versicherung gekürt (deutsch)
04.06.21
EQS-News: Baloise zur innovativsten Versicherung gekürt