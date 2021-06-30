checkAd

DGAP-News Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens fifth plasma collection centre in Czech Republic

Biotest AG: Biotest AG opens fifth plasma collection centre in Czech Republic

Biotest AG opens fifth plasma collection centre in Czech Republic

- 24 plasma collection centres in Europe to ensure long-term plasma supply


Dreieich, 30 June 2021. Biotest has received the operating license for its fifth plasma collection centre in Czech Republic from the country's national public health authority SUKL. The centre is located in the historic centre of the South Bohemian city of Budweis.

In the state-of-the-art centre with 15 donor beds, donors can watch TV or use WLAN during donation. The centre is open 6 days a week for up to 12 hours a day.

Biotest is continuing on its planned path to expand its own donation stations in order to increase its plasma collection capacity. The plasma from the additional centre will be used to support to future growth at the new production facility in Dreieich.

"We are very pleased to open another state-of-the-art collection station in the Czech Republic. I would like to thank all plasma donors who continue to donate at our centres during the pandemic and also our dedicated employees," emphasizes Dr Martin Reinecke, Senior Vice President Global Plasma Alliances and Protein Supply at Biotest AG.

The collected plasma is processed exclusively at Biotest AG in Dreieich. Audits conducted regularly in the Czech Republic ensure that the high legal and internal quality requirements are met.

About human blood plasma
Human blood plasma is a raw material used to produce plasma derived products, which are used to treat various illnesses of the immune system, the blood system, as well as in emergency medicine. Biotest ranks as one of the world's sixth largest plasma protein product manufacturing groups. Biotest is one of the world's six largest manufacturers of plasma protein products.

